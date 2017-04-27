The Spanish Student

Armand Perez Pou came to South Africa to study architecture. Being surrounded by picturesque moments it is no surprise that he picked up a camera, only to never put it down again. And now he is a student of architecture, photography and the lessons that our great country gives.

“I was born in Barcelona on the 2 of October of 1993. I am living in Port Elizabeth as an architecture student,” said Armand. “I started photography as a hobby and now it is my way of life. My camera is a part of me wherever I go and I try to express my point of view through the lenses. During the past eight months, South Africa has given me the best frames and moments of my life. Photos are such a good way to remember them.”

We hit up Armand for a gallery of his favourite moments from the sea to the dunes. Click images for full size…