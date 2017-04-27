The Spanish Student

Armand Perez Pou came to South Africa to study architecture. Being surrounded by picturesque moments it is no surprise that he picked up a camera, only to never put it down again. And now he is a student of architecture, photography and the lessons that our great country gives.
“I was born in Barcelona on the 2 of October of 1993. I am living in Port Elizabeth as an architecture student,” said Armand. “I started photography as a hobby and now it is my way of life. My camera is a part of me wherever I go and I try to express my point of view through the lenses. During the past eight months, South Africa has given me the best frames and moments of my life. Photos are such a good way to remember them.”
We hit up Armand for a gallery of his favourite moments from the sea to the dunes. Click images for full size…
Zia and Arabella on a sunny day at the dunes.
The banks at Seals beach break can get so good.
JBay local, Dylan Lightfoot, finds a gem.
Elephants in Knysna.
Lyell Watson at Pipe in Port Elizabeth. Logs are needed on the smaller days, we nailed a few shots this day.
Lyell Watson shows off his single fin.
Cross step cutback.
Artistic blur.
A foggy session somewhere in South Africa.
A session with these friendly creatures.
Golden hour in PE.
Skate journals with Robyn Isabella around Port Elizabeth.
PE has some great backdrops. Skate journals with Robyn Isabella.
Cape Town skater.
Kyra Bennie at the Billabong Junior Series event at Pipe.
Objective: The Big 5
Discovering the immensity of this country.
Probably the worst part about Supertubes is getting in and out the water. This French guy
was having a really hard time this day.
Zia and Arabella beach ride.
The dunes are picturesque.
Hanging out with the Skeleton Coast.
On a trip along the garden Route.
The photographer, Amand Perez.