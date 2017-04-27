 
The Spanish Student

  • by zigzag

Armand Perez Pou came to South Africa to study architecture. Being surrounded by picturesque moments it is no surprise that he picked up a camera, only to never put it down again. And now he is a student of architecture, photography and the lessons that our great country gives.

“I was born in Barcelona on the 2 of October of 1993. I am living in Port Elizabeth as an architecture student,” said Armand. “I started photography as a hobby and now it is my way of life. My camera is a part of me wherever I go and I try to express my point of view through the lenses. During the past eight months, South Africa has given me the best frames and moments of my life. Photos are such a good way to remember them.”

We hit up Armand for a gallery of his favourite moments from the sea to the dunes. Click images for full size…

Gallery Image
Zia and Arabella on a sunny day at the dunes.
Gallery Image
The banks at Seals beach break can get so good.
Gallery Image
JBay local, Dylan Lightfoot, finds a gem.
Gallery Image
Elephants in Knysna.
Gallery Image
Lyell Watson at Pipe in Port Elizabeth. Logs are needed on the smaller days, we nailed a few shots this day.
Gallery Image
Lyell Watson shows off his single fin.
Gallery Image
Cross step cutback.
Gallery Image
Artistic blur.
Gallery Image
A foggy session somewhere in South Africa.
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
A session with these friendly creatures.
Gallery Image
Golden hour in PE.
Gallery Image
Skate journals with Robyn Isabella around Port Elizabeth.
Gallery Image
PE has some great backdrops. Skate journals with Robyn Isabella.
Gallery Image
Cape Town skater.
Gallery Image
Kyra Bennie at the Billabong Junior Series event at Pipe.
Gallery Image
Objective: The Big 5
Gallery Image
Discovering the immensity of this country.
Gallery Image
Probably the worst part about Supertubes is getting in and out the water. This French guy was having a really hard time this day.
Gallery Image
Zia and Arabella beach ride.
Gallery Image
The dunes are picturesque.
Gallery Image
Hanging out with the Skeleton Coast.
Gallery Image
On a trip along the garden Route.
Gallery Image
The photographer, Amand Perez.
