The Rolling Retro As It Happened

Celebrating ten years of surf heritage and vintage South African surf craft, Llandudno beach lit up for the Rolling Retro on Saturday. Once again, contest director, Captain Kai was under huge pressure as the morning started grey, cold and raining, but as per usual he called it right and it turned into a perfect day. The waves were a little on the wild side, but everyone had a good time and some spectacular surfing was seen over the course of the day.

Surf fans from all over the world came down to surf a piece of surf memorabilia, from Vudu Surf’s massive collection, and to enjoy what is hands down the biggest surf event in Cape Town. Over 150 surfers entered and there were around a thousand people watching from the beach. The Llandudno lifesaving club kept them well fed and hydrated, while the waves delivered once again.

The morning started with the rather large kneeboard crew hitting the lineup and surf commentators, Stan Badger and Captain Kai could not pick a best one, so we just left them to have fun in the hollow conditions. It was a record entry of 18 kneeboarders, including longtime Llandudno local, Guy Joubert.

Next up the bodyboarders and bodysurfers shared the lineup and another Llandudno local, Markus Phitides, normally seen bodyboarding, put on a stellar performance with the handgun to win best “Body Surfer/Bodyboarder” of the day.