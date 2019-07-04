THE O’NEILL BALLITO PRO 2019 – DAY 4

Rocking up to the contest site this morning before that early bird grazed the worm, again, there was a slight nip in the air. Perhaps due to the fresh morning offshore or maybe it was a sign of things to come. Day 3 of the men’s would no doubt be the day things really started to get interesting here at the Ballito Pro pres. by O’Neill.

The first heat featuring Joan Duru, Jake Marshall, Jackson Baker and Wesley Santos was played out in a pretty, yet lackluster ocean. The tide still full with the predicted swell not yet showing its face. However, there were some signs of something more promising coming through on the odd set. It would be a waiting game, remember that angler fish reference? Well, patience would be key once again with the biggest issue being wave consistency, it just wasn’t there. Fingers crossed, the dropping tide would provide some rippable sections for the likes of Davey Van Zyl and Matty McG coming up in back to back heats.

Heat 19: Matt Banting, Gatien Delahaye, Dion Atkinson, and Durban’s poster boy, David Van Zyl. With the tide dropping the wave did open up a touch giving the surfers some space to work with. And there goes Davey, racing down the line for a big floater to open up followed by a cute little snap off the top for a mild 3.0. Redirecting his board to gun for the take off spot a wave snuck through the pack and Davey was up and riding once again, two big turns showing that 2-foot wave what rail surfing is all about and earning himself a respectable 4.0. Then again, this time on his backhand, two quick tail smashes throwing buckets, a pleasure to watch. Tantalizing stuff. Davey racking up 3 quick scores to take him to the top, pegging him as the man to beat.

Que Matt Banting, No.2 on the QS ranking with a beautiful carve followed by a little lip bash to finish, the score dropping in at a 5.0. With the beach filling up Davey wanted to show off, and that he did, reeling in a 6.5 and then quickly backing it up with another 6. Aaaaaah, Davey, you’re looking great mate!! Say what you will, the man’s a showman and into Round 7.