The Occ-Cast Featuring Dave Rastovich

Dave Rastovich became a paid free surfer when paying humans to free surf wasn’t top priority on a brands to-do-list. He’s now a household name in the surf industry, getting paid to do what he loves. His Byron Bay tendencies run deep, and sometimes you could think to yourself, “Sheeesh, is this guy from a hippy commune or something!?” But for all the Byron Bay mumbo jumbo Dave spews out, he’s also raised much awareness concerning environmental and ecological issues world wide. He’s aided many organisations by bringing their plights to the surf world and obtaining support from ordinary surfers like you and me. A true champion of the sport.

Enjoy Occ-Cast #26 featuring Rasta