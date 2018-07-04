 
The Next Level: Dungeons Unchained

  • 1 day ago
  • by zigzag

“Without a doubt the best dungeons I’ve seen in ten years of shooting out there. Really heavy and concentrated on the reef with plenty of water moving making difficult for the guys to catch and set their lines. Never seen so many big beautiful waves in one day. Will be hard to beat this day for a long long time. James Taylor, Jake Kolnick, Jurie Muller, Piet De Wit, Matt Bromley, they all got incredible waves. Basically, everyone was charging” – Ant Fox, the photographer on the ground/water. 

Surfer: Frank Solomon
Surfer: Jem Johnson
Surfer: Jurie Muller
Surfer: Andy Marr
Surfers: Jurie Muller & James Taylor
Surfer: Pieter de Wit
Surfer: Jake Kolnick
