The Monster Combo Returns

Kicking off on the 15th of September 2020, with the largest prize purse for a South African surf event in 2020. 
 
The prizes are off the charts. R20k in cash for the winner plus a FREE spot on an international Zigzag and Monster editorial surf trip, Channel Islands surfboards, Pollywog hampers, cold hard cash, plenty cases of Monster Energy and even more prizes still to be announced!
 
So start gathering your best clips together and get ready to drop them on 15 September. 
 
The event runs over 3 months, with 3 x monthly winners and the overall Champion crowned in December. 
 
 
 
For the first time, the Monster Combo is introducing a Local Heroes monthly prize to celebrate and reward high quality, progressive surfing from the regular (or goofy) shredders (non-professionals) at your local beach. Each month along with the best entry, we’ll be hooking up these local legends with a brand new, custom-built Channel Islands surfboard and more. Everyone’s invited. So get those entries primed. 
 
As you know the Monster Combo rewards progression. Judges are looking for progressive surfing, linking up a succession of moves on a single wave, in quality surf.
 
Start your engines! More info dropping soon.
 
Featured image Greg Ewing © 
 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

