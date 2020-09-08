The Monster Combo Returns

Kicking off on the 15th of September 2020, with the largest prize purse for a South African surf event in 2020.

The prizes are off the charts. R20k in cash for the winner plus a FREE spot on an international Zigzag and Monster editorial surf trip, Channel Islands surfboards, Pollywog hampers, cold hard cash, plenty cases of Monster Energy and even more prizes still to be announced!

So start gathering your best clips together and get ready to drop them on 15 September.

The event runs over 3 months, with 3 x monthly winners and the overall Champion crowned in December.

For the first time, the Monster Combo is introducing a Local Heroes monthly prize to celebrate and reward high quality, progressive surfing from the regular (or goofy) shredders (non-professionals) at your local beach. Each month along with the best entry, we’ll be hooking up these local legends with a brand new, custom-built Channel Islands surfboard and more. Everyone’s invited. So get those entries primed.

As you know the Monster Combo rewards progression. Judges are looking for progressive surfing, linking up a succession of moves on a single wave, in quality surf.

Start your engines! More info dropping soon.

Featured image Greg Ewing ©