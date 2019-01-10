 
7 hours ago 7 hours ago

The Momentum Files

  • 7 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Cleaning out his storage, legendary surf filmmaker Taylor Steele stumbled upon, hours of behind the scenes, secret videos and lost footage. All of which at risk of never being seen. So what does Taylor do, he jumps on the opportunity to present – THE MOMENTUM FILES.

Whats the aim? Well following 30+ years of documenting some of the worlds most progressive surfers to ever live as well as capturing anything and everything that comes with traveling the globe with them, Taylor wants to share it all. All you need to do to take a trip back in time is subscribe to his newly created Youtube Channel ‘The Momentum Files’.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *