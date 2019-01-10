The Momentum Files

Cleaning out his storage, legendary surf filmmaker Taylor Steele stumbled upon, hours of behind the scenes, secret videos and lost footage. All of which at risk of never being seen. So what does Taylor do, he jumps on the opportunity to present – THE MOMENTUM FILES.

Whats the aim? Well following 30+ years of documenting some of the worlds most progressive surfers to ever live as well as capturing anything and everything that comes with traveling the globe with them, Taylor wants to share it all. All you need to do to take a trip back in time is subscribe to his newly created Youtube Channel ‘The Momentum Files’.