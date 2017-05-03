The Moments In-Between The Life Of JJF

Take a glimpse into the private life of John John Florence and see that he is more than just one of the best surfers of our time. Apart from being the reigning world champ, he is a Beekeeper, Chess Player, Boat Builder, Cat Lover, Filmmaker, Sailor, Pilot, Skateboarder, Farmer, Photographer, Explorer, Brother and Son.

Check the rad clip below, a partnership with Nixion, uniquely captured on a 35mm film still camera with a motor drive.

Moving Still: The Moments In-between Being John John Florence from Nixon on Vimeo.