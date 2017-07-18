The La Muse Classic

The La Muse Classic, South Africa’s first ever for women by women lifestyle longboard contest, takes place this weekend in Cape Town.

Surfing is a source of inspiration, that keeps every type of wave rider physically, mentally and spiritually balanced, connected to each other and to the elements.

It is this element of stoke that has inspired this stylish and fun-filled ladies longboard event and this weekend we’re on the hunt to find our wave muse. Lady surfers have been invited from across the country to participate in this fun event.

“It is the coming together of all women with a common love for the ocean” says contest coordinator, Charmaine Adams. “We want to involve women of all ages and introduce competitive longboarding to free surfing women to show them that the vibe is fun, friendly and easy-going”.

The day commences at 7:30am with a yoga session to salute the sun. A Wintergreen pamper tent inclusive with body products and masseuse will be set up at the contest site and there will also be a chill parlour for contestants to relax in.

“We’re stocked to be involved in this event. There’s such a resurgence in the longboard community and especially girls surfing. It’s great to see.” Chio Kraak The Store Founder.

The single-day event will either take place on Saturday July 29th or Sunday July 30th depending on where the waves are best on the day. The event will either be held at Muizenberg or Long Beach in Kommetjie if Muizenberg conditions are not suitable.

“What makes this contest unique is the incredible variety of longboarding experience that will be on display” says contest organiser Cheree Thomson, “from first time competitors (dubbed the Sirens), to some big names such as Rachel Tilly and Tarryn King, all are welcome in this inclusive event”.