‘The Gambler’ – By Steven Michelsen

Namibia, there are no guarantees, even with advanced forecasting services at our disposal, and especially when you’re dealing with nature. But, damn it, it’s as much a part of the mission as is letting your tires down, rolling down the sandy track and witnessing the almost mechanical, and terrifying, perfection of the Donkey in full swing. Join Beyrick De Vries, Dale Staples, Brett Barley and Koa Smith rolling the dice on a swell in Namibia last year.

‘The Gambler’ – By Steven Michelsen from steven michelsen on Vimeo.

