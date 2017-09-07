The Fresh Prince on National TV

We thought that was all from the Fresh Prince, but he’s back! And this time he’s on national Television! You know that thing that your grandparents watch Isidingo on? Yeah that thing… BB’s the first person of colour to win an Open Men’s national title. From the homies at Zag we’d like to say, “Well done Fresh Prince.” Watch the feature and enjoy the Fresh Prince beating the lip right where the sign language person’s hand signaling.

Cover Image: Brendan Pieterse