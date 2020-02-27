The Fat Black Lip – Ep. 11

The republic hasn’t had the greatest start to the year; Eskom woes continue leaving us scrambling for candles and solar panels (if you can afford it), widespread corruption prevails and ex-prez Zuma runs free in his Nkandla mansion partying it up with his 6 wives. What a legend. Six wives. How? But in the surf world, things are pumping. Not as pumped as Zuma-land, but still pumping. Shane Sykes surfed his way to a career-best result in Morocco, Mikey Feb got married, Captain Kai and Dutchie started a surf foundation and the City Surf Series has added a couple of events to the series. Blast yourself a ‘Cool Berry’ smoothie, kick it back and enjoy some surf-land goodness.

Let the Games Begin

The first of the WSL dubbed ‘Challenger Series’ is a stone throw away. Around the very next bend. The Sydney Surf Pro will kickstart the Challenger Series, starting on the 9th of March. As per usual, the event will most likely be showered with an abundance of absolutely firing surf – that last statement was one hundred percent sarcastic. We don’t think Manly Beach gets over 2ft. It’s bound to be a grovellers paradise, powerless whips into a crumbly shorebreak and forced air reevos. Regardless, its a QS10 000 and even though the waves may not be of consequence, the points certainly are. South African’s in attendance at the Sydney Surf Pro will be Matty McG, Beyrick De Vries, Adin Masencamp, Dylan Lightfoot, Jordy Maree and Slade Prestwich. The women’s side of the draw includes Zoe Steyn and Sarah Baum. Good luck to the Saffa Cyclone and we hope you got those grovellers waxed and ready to shred.

Shane Sykes psyching on Taghazout Bay

The first few rounds of the Pro Taghazout Bay was held at the backup location, Anza roughly 30 minutes south of Anchor Bay. But as the event proceeded, so the swell rose and the event was moved back to its primary location; the world-class Anchor Bay. All South Africans fell in round 4, all except one; Shane Sykes. Shane went on a tear in round 4, dropping a 9.00 and a high 7. His surfing was like a hot knife through butter, smooth as a freshly tarred road, world-class. Shane continued his filthy performance all the way to a career-best quarterfinal finish where he was knocked out by eventual finalist Alonso Correa.

Watch this here clip of Shano absolutely blitzing a wave.

It seemed by all intents and purposes that the Saffa crew who voyaged to Morocco in search of qualifying series points had a glorious time. In particular one must mention Davey Van Zyl. Post Pro Taghazout, DVZ found himself some very juicy, very wide, open caverns. Just pay his latest Insta post a visit to view the filth first hand.

Mikey Ties the Knot: South Africa’s most prized free surfing real estate ties the knot with long time sweetheart, Zelti. Under the watchful eye of the Hottentots-Holland Mountain range, Mikey and Zelti exchanged vows and rings and committed to spending the rest of their lives together. Zelti looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous, so much so that Mfeb was balling his eyes out soon as Zelti began to make her way down the aisle. The ever-charming Damien Fahrenfort was the wedding MC, which meant the crowd remained highly entertained throughout proceedings courtesy of Damos witty humour. The wine flowed and we all danced late into the night celebrating the betrothal of surfing South Africa’s most gorgeous couple.

City Surf Series Add New Events

If you haven’t yet heard the City Surf Series has unofficially added three new events to its repertoire. These include the Thirsti Cape Town Pro, the only mobile WSL event in Africa, the Vic Bay Classic and the Mossel Bay Classic (yet to be confirmed, fingers crossed). A few years ago we had very few contests in South Africa, now there is a whole series of QS contest traversing the coast. We are particularly excited for the inclusion of Vic Bay. Last year Vic Bay was used as a replacement for the Durban Surf Pro and it was a grand success. The waves fired throughout, high scores in every heat and South Coast ripper Slade Prestwich emerged victorious at Victoria. Both classic righthand point breaks Vic and Mossels are known to pump more often than not. We can’t wait!

Amandla Surf Foundation

Surf Commentator / South African surf personality along with surfboard shaper / Rock n’ Roller Dutchie have started their very own surf foundation called Amandla Surf Foundation. According to Kai and Dutchie there is a solid investment in grassroots surfing but to jump the gap between entry-level surfing and professional surfing for those from underprivileged backgrounds is extremely difficult. Amandla Surf Foundation aims to “Empower underprivileged surfers with unbridled talent to break into the professional surfing industry.”

“Many fall in love with the sport and are pushed into development programs where they begin surfing competitively, sadly though, this is where the support ends.” This is where Amandla Surf Foundation aims to step in. If you are interested in this super dope initiative, give them a follow: @amandlasurffoundation