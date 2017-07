The Corona WSL Highline

What a superb event, and fitting considering Supers is probably the one wave on planet earth that ordinary surfers spend more time highlining than they do anything else. Anyhoo, the Corona WSL Highline involved Wilko, Sebastian, Conner and Jordy all riding retro boards shaped by South Africa’s very own Hugh Thompson. The online audience then had the opportunity to vote for the most stylish surfer. And as Supers would have it, the audience voted Jordy.

Watch the edit right here.