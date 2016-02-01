The Corona Open JBay – To Do List

So, you’re here at the Corona Open JBay and no doubt you picking up what they putting down. It’s a vibe and we love it. The weathers prime, like Optimise Prime, people be out here hollering ‘Autobots, roll out’ as they storm the Casa Corona dome on the hunt for a liquid reprieve. Now, even if surfing ain’t yo thang there is something for everyone here at the contest site. So in order to make things easy for yah, here are three things you should have checked out while you here: the vibe, the ride and the pledge, le’go.

The Vibe

It’s the Corona Open JBay, so let’s start with Corona. They have hooked this jol up! The place to be is no doubt the Casa Corona – the main Corona bar at the event. But you probably already knew that. Located a short hike up some carpeted stairs in the food court, the summit opens up like a booth at the Sydney opera house presenting you with the best view of Supers, besides inside the barrel. While you up their in the nosebleeds, grab a bucket of Corona smash in those limes and become apart of the aesthetic drinking in not only the infectious energy oozing out the sea of strangers around you but also the tunes being brought to you live by some the finest acoustic architects.

Speaking of buckets, the deal of the day revolves around them. Grabbing six beers scores you not only a discount but a ticket to a free gift courtesy of Corona. Simple make your way over to the Corona Surf Shop on Pepper Street hand in your bucket/ticket/slip and not only score a gift but also grab yourself an entry into a draw which could see you leave JBay with a brand new eco board shaped by Spider. But we will get back to this a little later. DJ’s not your flavour? Well, JBay has you covered. Thursday night, pull into Pepper Street and be treated to some lives bands head on over to the JBay Winterfest site to find out more.

The Ride

Spider Murphy, in line with the Corona Highline specialty event, has gone ahead and brought eco boards to you, a board for every type of style. In a bid to make the sport of surfing cleaner, Spider has constructed boards from upcycled materials, bio-resins, and recycled plastics. Not sure what I’m saying? Well go ahead and check out the Corona Surf Shop. If you fancy a midday surf but don’t have a board, don’t stress cuzzy Corona has you covered from 70’s style twin fin fishes to longer single fin sleds to glide along those set waves. So make sure you get yourself on one of one of them at the surf shop. The best part being that if you feel a symbiotic relationship building between you and your hired board you could stand a chance to win one, all you got to do is buy a bucket of Corona from any one of the several well positioned, almost too conveniently placed bars scattered around the competition area, take your proof of purchase to the Surf shop and get your entry into the draw. Why not, it’s simple as!!

“We needed to take a stand and protect the heart and soul of our brand. We will spread our love for the oceans and make people understand that we need to take care of it, inspiring people to change their own behaviors. Corona is present in more than 180 countries and we have the opportunity and the responsibility to use that reach to be a voice for the oceans” – Thiago Zanettini, Global Vice President of Corona.

The Pledge

1000’s islands, hold the sauce, we talking 100 islands with Parley. The aim is to rid 100 islands of plastic by the year 2020. To find out everything Parley is doing with regard to plastic in our oceans check out their site. Basically, there’s a new alliance in the movement to end marine plastic pollution. Through creative collaboration and the Parley AIR Strategy, together with Corona Parley will bring change to the beverage industry and protect 100 islands by 2020, starting in six key regions – Mexico, Maldives, Australia, Chile, Italy, and the Dominican Republic. So, whats happening at the Corona X Parley pavilion. Besides being hosted by clued up, well informed Corona ambassadors? Well, you can help get the message out by educating yourself a little more about the issue, the best thing you don’t have to read. Just slap on some headphones and tune into knowledge. While you there make your pledge to a plastic-free ocean, snap a photo add a hashtag (#100islandsprotected) and share it far and wide. Help Corona and Parley get the message out.

“We are all connected to the sea. The state of our islands is a powerful reminder of that fact. Plastic trash travels around the world and washes up on the most remote beaches, enclosing paradise with a belt of colorful plastic debris. It makes you understand that something is dead wrong. Plastic is a design failure… In Corona, we found the perfect partner to bring this philosophy and strategy to a new territory: the beverage sector. Economy caused this plastic problem in the first place, but with the transformative power of collaboration and Eco-Innovation, we can make it the key to the solution” – Cyrill Gutsch, Founder, Parley for the Oceans