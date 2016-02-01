 
The Big Foot Bounty

At the Port Alfred Classic we saw Greg Emslie put on a smashing show. He came out the blocks firing. On all cylinders! swatting groms out the way like flies on a Summers afternoon. Slaying them like the British Monarchy shoots hares on the Scottish hillside. A sight to behold. It took Australian Jordy Lawler with a heat score total of 18.00, a 10.00 and an 8.00 to bring the Big Foot down.

So inspired by Greg’s performance and the fact that Big Foot literally owns the Reef, we thought it’d be a great initiative to start the Big Foot Bounty:

The Surfer/s that knocks Greg out of the draw wins themselves a case of Corona. But if Greg makes the final, Greg wins the case of Corona.

Let the Big Foot Bounty begin! 

Image: Louise Wulff

