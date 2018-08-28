THE BEST OF SHOT BRU PRES. BY HURLEY – AUGUST

Springs here, and winters on its way to take a long walk off a short cliff. Now, while some of you may have mixed emotions bidding adieu to those glassy mornings and large winter swells, there are some who are licking their chops at the thought of not having to wear two pairs of socks to avoid frostbite.

The change of season brings some tricky conditions across the country, but that’s half the challenge of surfing. We say, embrace it! Grab Spring by its metaphorical horns and get busy living. Start your vision quest right here, right now, as you take in this here gallery presented by Hurley in all its aesthetic glory!!