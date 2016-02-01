The Best of Shot Bru – May 2018
Hell’s bells, we’re already halfway done in 2018. Competition season is upon us and the waves just keep coming. May played witness to some monster swells, we saw Dungeons awaken, the Zigzag Durban Surf Pro presented by G-Force go down and some crazy action on the CT. And even while all this was going down you guys were out there getting the shots making all of us here at Zag drool.
Photographer: Darren Simes
Photographer: Daniel Grebe
Photographer: Daniel Miller/ Surfer: unidentified due to fat lip
Photographer: Robbie Irlam/ Surfer: Faye Zoetmulder
Photographer: Jurgens Swarts/ Surfer: unidentified
Photographer: Darren Simes/ Surfer: Marno Langeveldt
Photographer: Daniel Grebe Surfer: Max Elkington
Photographer: Michael Monk
Photographer: Phil Craig/ Surfer: Kelvin Zehmke
Photographer: Daniel Grebe/ Surfer: Max Elkington
Photographer: Rob Kenealy/ Surfer: Diran Zak
Photographer: Ross Nagel
Photographer: Darren Simes/ Surfer: Rudy Palmboom
Photographer: Robbie Irlam/ Surfer: Steezy Sawyer
Photographer: Darren Simes/ Surfer: Wayne Armstrong
Photographer: Anna Saifutdinova / Surfer: David Mommsen
Photographer: Graham Wiles/ Surfer: Brandon Benjamin
Photographer: Dane Evans/ Surfer: unidentified
Photographer: Julie Brondeel/ Surfer: unidentified
