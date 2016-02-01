The Best of Shot Bru – May 2018

 
Hell’s bells, we’re already halfway done in 2018. Competition season is upon us and the waves just keep coming. May played witness to some monster swells, we saw Dungeons awaken, the Zigzag Durban Surf Pro presented by G-Force go down and some crazy action on the CT. And even while all this was going down you guys were out there getting the shots making all of us here at Zag drool. 

Gallery Image
Photographer: Darren Simes
Gallery Image
Photographer: Daniel Grebe
Gallery Image
Photographer: Daniel Miller/ Surfer: unidentified due to fat lip
Gallery Image
Photographer: Robbie Irlam/ Surfer: Faye Zoetmulder
Gallery Image
Photographer: Jurgens Swarts/ Surfer: unidentified
Gallery Image
Photographer: Darren Simes/ Surfer: Marno Langeveldt
Gallery Image
Photographer: Daniel Grebe Surfer: Max Elkington
Gallery Image
Photographer: Michael Monk
Gallery Image
Photographer: Phil Craig/ Surfer: Kelvin Zehmke
Gallery Image
Photographer: Daniel Grebe/ Surfer: Max Elkington
Gallery Image
Photographer: Rob Kenealy/ Surfer: Diran Zak
Gallery Image
Photographer: Ross Nagel
Gallery Image
Photographer: Darren Simes/ Surfer: Rudy Palmboom
Gallery Image
Photographer: Robbie Irlam/ Surfer: Steezy Sawyer
Gallery Image
Photographer: Darren Simes/ Surfer: Wayne Armstrong
Gallery Image
Photographer: Anna Saifutdinova / Surfer: David Mommsen
Gallery Image
Photographer: Graham Wiles/ Surfer: Brandon Benjamin
Gallery Image
Photographer: Dane Evans/ Surfer: unidentified
Gallery Image
Photographer: Julie Brondeel/ Surfer: unidentified
