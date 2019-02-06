 
The 2018 Striped Horse Challenge Finalists

  • by zigzag

Ladies and gents, little over 24 hours to go until we crown the 2018 Striped Horse Challenge winner!! The froth is palpable!! Join us tomorrow night (07 Feb) at the Striped Horse Challenge Awards Night, 84 Kloof Street, 7 PM – Late!

Please be aware of road closures due to SONA

Event Sponsors: Zigzag Striped Horse Hurricane Surf BOS

Surfers: Jordy Smith, Grant TWIG Baker, Davey Van Zyl, Derek Horlock, Wade Simkiss, Matt Bromley, Jake Kolnik, Byran Wigmore, Nicholas Nick Njapha, Paris Basson, Ryan Shepperson, Jono Oxenham

Videographers: Simon Smith Photography, Matt Kleynhans, Adrian Ace Charles, Grant Scholtz, Graeme Brunt, Tatum Holder, Tyler Wazowski Walker, Peter Horlock

