Team SA Takes 4th Place at ISA World Games

  3 hours ago
  by zigzag

The 2018 ISA World Surfing Games in Japan came to a close this weekend with the South African team leaving with their head held high, as they locked down a copper medal for their grouped performance. Japan claimed an impressive first place team finish followed by Australia and the USA. 

Bianca Buitendag was the last saffa standing as she charged the stacked lineup in the final. In conditions that asked a lot of the competitors, Buitendag was able to fight it out and earn herself a place on the podium securing 3rd place. Credit must go to fellow finalist Sally Fitzgibbons who went on an absolute tear in the final earning two 9 point rides and first place overall. 

Through the surfing of Zoe Steyn, Adin Masencamp, Nicole Pallet, Beyrick de Vries and along with the stella performances from Davey Van Zyl and Bianca Buitendag Team SA leaves Japan with nothing but good vibes. Credit must also go to everyone who helped out behind the scenes and a big thanks to the coach Greg Emslie and team manager Isaac February.

From everyone back home irrespective of whether they surf or not, we all want you to know you guys all did your country proud.  Watch the finals day highlights below and catch up on the rest of the action here

 

 

 

 

