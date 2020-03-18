Surfing in a time of Corona

Several reports have been circulating about the closure of Durban’s beaches for bathers due to the Covid-19 measures. Obviously the city’s bathing areas, on hot summer days can get pretty crowded and provide ample opportunity for the virus to spread. So that makes sense, but what does it mean for surfing?

Zag would like to urge a common-sense approach to surfing in the pandemic. At the moment there is no ban on surfing in place, anywhere in the country, but it is crucial that surfers avoid crowds and spread ourselves out, so there is no reason for the authorities to bring the hammer down on its salty citizens. As we understand, it is highly unlikely that you will contract Covid-19 while surfing. However, the idea of paddling amongst a large pack; all gobbing, sneezing, vacating their sinuses, gargling and hocking big loogies into the brine, does raise the spectre that you could unsuspectingly sluk an infected booger while you’re heavy breathing on your paddle back from a drainer… Nasty! So just fan out, find a quiet peak and avoid crowds in the water, same as you do on land.

And that goes for all you Long Beach loggers, the Muizenberg Surfer’s Corner squad, the J-Bay, PE and EL clusters. It’s a great opportunity to explore the known secrets and lesser-known spots. Any large groups of people are going to be highly conspicuous at this time. So even if it’s cranking at the local, don’t rush in and join the herd… you might end up blowing it for everyone.

And that brings up the question of transportation. How do you get to the surf safely? Travelling alone costs more and has more of an impact on the environment, but unless you trust the social-distancing measures of your surf pal, you’re probably going to have to go surf with your immediate family or Pat Malone… on your ace, mate. And you should definitely have some hand sanitiser in the car, for the post-surf mop up.

Follow these simple instructions, combine with a good swell and social-distancing could boost your time in the brine!