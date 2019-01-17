Surfing and Advertising What a Laugh

Advertising has used surfing to promote products, services and brands for years. However, that doesnt mean they always good, Gabby Medina shaving his chest certainly fits that notion.

Surfing commercials can also be controversial. Quiksilver’s “Dynamite Surfing” viral video spread rapidly but was heavily criticized, too. We must admit that using explosives to make waves is a straight up stupid ass idea, so please don’t try that shit.

Bellow are but a few little corkers we pulled from the depths of the interwebs. We even chucked in some for the ‘core’ surfers from Bong, Quick and Volcom.