 
24 hours ago 24 hours ago

Surfing and Advertising What a Laugh

  • 24 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Advertising has used surfing to promote products, services and brands for years. However, that doesnt mean they always good, Gabby Medina shaving his chest certainly fits that notion.

Surfing commercials can also be controversial. Quiksilver’s “Dynamite Surfing” viral video spread rapidly but was heavily criticized, too. We must admit that using explosives to make waves is a straight up stupid ass idea, so please don’t try that shit. 

Bellow are but a few little corkers we pulled from the depths of the interwebs. We even chucked in some for the ‘core’ surfers from Bong, Quick and Volcom.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *