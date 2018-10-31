 
Quick Action Saves Surfer in Kalk Bay

A Surfer has been saved following a combined rescue effort in Kalk Bay yesterday (30 October). Sean Thompson was there on the scene giving us a firsthand account of what happened: 

“From what I have heard – Brendon is type 1 Diabetes and had a low sugar “attack”. I was shooting from inside a closed bar at the bottom of the Bell and saw him paddling really close to the wall,  but he seemed okay. I then noticed that he became unattached from his board. He kept floating around in the water, ducking under waves and seemingly looking for something. I wasn’t sure if he was in distress or looking for something? Thought he might have dropped a GoPro or something. Jordy still paddled past him and asked him if he was okay to which he gave the thumbs up. This dragged on and then I thought that something was not so lekker. A wave then knocked him backwards, where I then lost sight of him. So I grabbed my gear and went up to Main Road and to the platform to see if I could see him.

“By the time I got there he had washed onto the rocks and someone had jumped in to assist him. Within minutes a few guys went down, fully clothed and in wetsuits to assist. Troy Haydon, a SAPS guy also got into the water to assist. He radioed for assistance. The problem was there was pretty powerful swell and the tide was on the push. They needed to move Brendon from where they were before the waves started battering them into the wall. They couldn’t lift him as they didn’t know what was wrong. Medics en route to a colleagues funeral were close to the Reef and responded to the call out. Still, they had no way of moving him and when the Fire Department arrived they brought one of those baskets which they used to put Brendon in to move him out of the water. While this was unfolding the metro police did a great job of writing tickets for certain vehicles in the parking lot”.

Things can go wrong so quickly and this could have turned out for the worse had it not been a collective effort to get Brendon out of the water. Wishing Brendon a speedy recovery.

A few years earlier Brendon experienced another close call out in the Cape. Great to see the comradery out in the lineup. 

