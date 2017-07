It’s safe to say that when you gather a hundred of the best surfers planet earth has to offer, stick them on a peaky beachie, them homies are gonna go wild! Check out the gallery from this morning’s free surf before the start of the Ballito Pro presented by Billabong, during which we launched the Monster Cash Up, an immediate R2000 cash prize for the surfer that strings together the best moves! A couple of right clicks worth the effort.

Our Pal R Cal (Ryan Callinan) perennially easy on the eyes. Nomme Mignot from France, finding an early morning pit on South African shores. Samuel Pupo, winner of the first, Monster Cash Up presented by Zigzag courtesy of a backhand full rotation. Finn McGill gets loose above the lip. Mr Carmichael's a heavy set dude, thus he has no problem laying down the law when it comes to heavy end section closeouts. Finn Mcgill's a grom who adheres to Man Turn Mondays. Can't say we disapprove.