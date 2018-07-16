Surf Ranch Pro Tickets Starting at R 1300

It will be the first time a CT contest is being held at the wave pool designed by the G.O.A.T, Kelly Slater. Similarly and breaking away from tradition you will have to buy your way into watching this one and you can bet your bottom dollar or in our case shitty rand that it will not be cheap.

“Friday’s sunset surf session will feature a unique ‘Big Air’ exhibition session, and Saturday fans will be treated to a Longboard exhibition. Surf Ranch Pro promises to bring together a surf trifecta of intense competition, aerial ‘wow’ and the beauty of classic longboards,” WSL explains.

“Entertainment continues all weekend with Friday’s post-surf headliner concert, DJs spinning tunes throughout, live art installations and more. Organizers are adding additional food and beverage stations, and more general admission and VIP viewing locations. Camping will be available too.”

Yeah you guessed it, just like with the Corona Open J-Bay, the rest of us plebs will be forced to watch the world’s best trading artificial barrels through Facebook, only. That is if you even want to watch it.

The Surf Ranch Pro Format

Those competting will be scored by the combined score of their best right and best left wave, as they lead up to the finals when the top eight men and four women will compete for the first-ever Surf Ranch Pro trophies and critical points toward their world title campaigns.

The WSL expects to unroll additional wave enhancements during Surf Ranch Pro that will challenge the competitors to bring their creative and technical best to Lemoore.

Ticket Packages

Daily passes are R 1300 each.

Full event general admission packages (Friday-Sunday) start at R 2600.

The VIP experience, which includes an exclusive VIP viewing deck, elevated food options, and an open bar is available for R 6500.