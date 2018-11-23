Surf Lakes Soon in US, England, Spain & Brazil

Surf Lakes announced that its ‘5 Waves’ concept will be installed in six new locations. The news coming not so long after the launch of the full-scale prototype in Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia, leading to the company fielding licensee inquiries, from around the world. Trendsetters it seems ey.

“In the United States, one site in California and one in Arizona have been marked out, and early-stage design is underway for each one of them,” notes Aaron Trevis, the surf pool concept founder.

“There is also one site in Western Australia, as well as in London, Spain, and Brazil. All six sites will open to the general public in 2020. Our plan for 2019 was always to commence construction of at least two commercial spec 5 Wave Surf Lakes, but with the inbound interest from such quality licensees, we now believe that three or even four could commence construction next year, and be open to the public within 24 months”.

The oues, operating out of this joint have figured a way to somma pump out a leg wobbling 2,400 waves per hour!! What’s even tastier than that is the fact you can surf 5 different ‘breaks’ of varying difficulty.

“The beauty of our system is that we can produce waves of all shapes and sizes by tuning by the vertical movement of the wave-making device and the shape of the reefs below the waterline”.