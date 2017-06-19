Surf Hard, Cash In

Forget claims and hoots. Imagine pulling off a sick surf move, or just surfing your guts out, and being rewarded immediately by someone standing on the beach with an envelope full of cash! Well that’s the plan. Zigzag along with Monster will be rewarding the hottest surfing outside of the contest heats at the Billabong Ballito Pro.

It’s called the Monster Cash Up and it goes down every day the conditions look good for free surfing action, either before or after the day’s competitive surfing. Just listen out for the call, or just surf hard and be pleasantly surprised on the sand!

With a total prize purse of R20 000, we’ll be rewarding 10 free surfing sessions during the event period and handing out cold, hard cash, right afterwards on the beach. Don’t spend it all at once! Anyone in the water is legible for the prize!

The Monster Cash Up presented by Zigzag kicks off on Monday 03 July 2017.