Surf Emporium Media Adaptive Day

People have asked us, “Why do we do this?” If the pictures aren’t enough of an answer here is what Surf Emporium founder Roxy Davis has to say about the Surf Emporium Media Adaptive Day that took place this weekend.

Surfing changed my life. If I can use my passion and business as the platform to affect change in others lives it’s my responsibility to do so. It’s a great privilege and honor to share surfing and its physical and mental benefits with others particularly those that may not have the opportunity or means.

I learned a very valuable lesson from a friend of mine, to become a connector of people. And this is how the Surf Emporium Media Adaptive Day came together. It doesn’t cost much other than a small amount of time to make a few calls and through that we are able to bring so many people together to experience the stoke of surfing.

The main goal was to create awareness for and about adaptive surfing in South Africa. Surfers with disabilities have the opportunity to surf but for us to do this we need to 1) let them know it’s possible 2) grow our volunteer pool to help us 3) let people know about the needs of Adaptive Surfing Cape Town to be able to offer the opportunity to more surfers (There are real needs, which need funding to support).

One of the ways we are doing this is by offering companies a corporate team building/year-end function experience. Where they can learn to surf themselves and then become the volunteers on an adaptive surf lesson and give back! So Adaptive Surfing Cape Town isn’t asking for a handout. We are saying “let’s provide you with an incredible heartfelt experience” and through that, you can help others and have an amazing morning at the beach!

I just asked my 5-year-old son – why does mom like to teach other people how to surf? His answer “because you love surfing mommy that’s why! ” that’s the answer right there.

The Collaboration between Surf Emporium and Adaptive Surfing Cape Town

We met Ant Smyth (Adaptive Surfing World Champ) through a mutual friend of ours, Graeme Field, a few years ago. Ant mentioned to us how adaptive surfing was growing on a global scale and that we in South Africa had a great deal of work to do to grow the sport and provide greater access and opportunities for adaptive surfers.

We immediately started with our journey to learn more about adaptive surfing with a great deal of assistance from Adaptive Surfing Cape Town and Surfing South Africa. And most importantly we continue to learn every day.

My life’s passion has always been to give back to surfing all that I have been so fortunate to receive from surfing. My particular focus has always been on being as inclusive as possible.

Whether it is getting more females surfing or getting people differently-abled surfing, ultimately my intention is to get as many people as we can feeling the stoke and receiving the benefits of surfing!

Today there is scientific evidence indicating the immense value surfing has in contributing to the well being of an individual, both physically and emotionally. I certainly know the incredible impact surfing has made in my life.

We at Surf Emporium are fortunate to have a great platform to contribute to adaptive surfing. We have a trained and willing team of surf coaches, support staff and very enthusiastic volunteers. We endeavor to make a contribution in growing the base of participation among adaptive surfers, training and developing more adaptive surf coaches as well as growing and facilitating a team of active volunteers who have a significant role to play in adaptive surfing.

The Surf Emporium Media Adaptive Surf Day was aimed at creating a greater awareness of adaptive surfing by reaching a far wider audience through the media with the aim of informing as many people as possible about adaptive surfing and to reach more individuals to get them involved in adaptive surfing.

Facts About the Surf Emporium Media Adaptive Day on 20th October 2018