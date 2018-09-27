Surf Champ Roxy Davis Conquers the Wobbles

I’ve never said no to an opportunity to surf. If there’s no surf I go to the gym as exercise gives me energy, but surfing is the blood that runs through my veins, the breath that I take! To sit in the lineup and take in my surroundings, to paddle out to a morning sunrise, to be greeted by dolphins: there’s nothing like it. When school tours come to South Africa from abroad, surfing is the number one thing the children want to do in their downtime. Research increasingly indicates how good it is for you, and I believe doctors in France are now prescribing it as therapy for issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder. The dope-smoking stereotype has fallen away now that surfing is an Olympic sport.

Surfing also allows me quiet time with God. As a teen, I started attending get-togethers organised by Sonsurf, a group of local Christian surfers which has now become a global organisation called Christian Surfers. My parents never went to church but there was a searching in my heart, which I now see in our son Daniel. It was the start of an exciting Christian journey. I can’t prove God exists but I’m sure he does, just as I can’t see the wind but I see the trees moving: it’s a heart thing.