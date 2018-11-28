 
16 hours ago 16 hours ago

Surf – Art – Culture

  • 16 hours ago
  • by zigzag
Captain Fin Co.Hunger Society, in association with Sailor Jerry, will be launching, showcasing and auctioning an art fin project in collaboration with PALM BLACK Tattoo Co. The project entails creating and hand foiling wooden single fins that the artist team over at Palm Black Tattoo Co. will decorate in each artist’s unique style.
 
These fins will then be showcased and auctioned off with the proceeds going directly to Waves for Change. Join the crew at SurfaRosa to meet the artists. the team and like-minded individuals to share a night of art, surf, culture and complimentary drinks thanks to the good people at Sailor Jerry.
 
To further incentivize you, all those involved have organised some giveaways for the night. Who doesn’t love prizes, we got hats, shirts, bottles of rum and more. So come on down and have a good ol’ fashioned time and talk a little surf! Starting to smell and feel like the holidays, ey?
 
For more info on the event itself click this HERE
 
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
 
Keep up to date with it all like a millennial, on social:  
@captainfin_sa
@hungersociety
@palmblack_tattooco
@kingdomboards
@sailorjerry
 
 
 
 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *