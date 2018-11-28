16 hours ago
Surf – Art – Culture
Captain Fin Co.
& Hunger Society
, in association with Sailor Jerry, will be launching, showcasing and auctioning an art fin project in collaboration with PALM BLACK Tattoo Co.
The project entails creating and hand foiling wooden single fins that the artist team over at Palm Black Tattoo Co. will decorate in each artist’s unique style.
These fins will then be showcased and auctioned off with the proceeds going directly to Waves for Change.
Join the crew at SurfaRosa
to meet the artists. the team and like-minded individuals to share a night of art, surf, culture and complimentary drinks thanks to the good people at Sailor Jerry.
To further incentivize you, all those involved have organised some giveaways for the night. Who doesn’t love prizes, we got hats, shirts, bottles of rum and more. So come on down and have a good ol’ fashioned time and talk a little surf! Starting to smell and feel like the holidays, ey?
