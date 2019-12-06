Summertime and the Livin’s Easy

Llands, arguably one of the most beautiful places to surf in SA, recently kicked up a gear as we truck toward the festive season. Crystal-blue water, snow-white sand and majestic boulders all add to its visual charm.

Llandudno is not for the faint-hearted: the wave gets really hollow and big with nasty granite boulders looming near the right-hand wedge. But, then again that’s exactly why we love it!! A couple of the areas biggest frothers braved the coves frigid waters to get shacked, one way.

Images and captions by Ian Thurtell