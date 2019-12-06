Summertime and the Livin’s Easy

 
Llands, arguably one of the most beautiful places to surf in SA, recently kicked up a gear as we truck toward the festive season. Crystal-blue water, snow-white sand and majestic boulders all add to its visual charm.

Llandudno is not for the faint-hearted: the wave gets really hollow and big with nasty granite boulders looming near the right-hand wedge. But, then again that’s exactly why we love it!! A couple of the areas biggest frothers braved the coves frigid waters to get shacked, one way. 

Images and captions by Ian Thurtell

Flynn Hiddes surfs about 4 times a day...this is probably his 40th barrel of his sessions combined.
AVG on the other side of the lens for a change
...and again.
Jake up the coast and dealing with some different directional bumps.
As usual, Josh Brodie paddles out every evening, even if he's the only one out in ridiculous conditions... case and point.
Levi Clarke in a picturesque position.
An afternoon wave yawn.
A million Dollar view.
Noah Kahn is a frothing grom and willing to charge in any conditions.
Still charging.
Cropt top.
Matt Bromley in a place he knows very well.
Connor Slijpen, Younger brother of Luke, following the arc of the setting sun.
Frank Soloman standing around, waiting for things to happen.
Don’t forget to hit play before scrolling through the gallery above.

