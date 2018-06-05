Striped Horse Challenge – Bigger & Better

All around the globe, South African surfers have a reputation; charge hard, drink beer, and have a damn good time.

The Striped Horse Challenge 2018 concept epitomises this reputation and, in fact, aims to reward you for it. So, ladies and gentlemen, wax up, reference your swell forecasts and start carbo-loading because the papa of all SA surf challenges has started and he wants your entry, like, yesterday.

Last years event saw Derek Horlock take the win by fully engaging beast mode to out-muscle a throaty South Coast dragons den. Derek cruised off with R30 000 cash courtesy of Striped Horse, a return ticket to Hawaii on Zag and R30 000 worth of surf accessories from Hurricane Surf. MY BRU!

But, hold the phone, because this year’s event is going to have you bouncing off the walls. The legends at Striped Horse are back in the driver’s seat with the respected crews of Hurricane Surf and Bos Ice Tea riding shotgun and, together with the frothers at Zigzag (hello), we’ve all collaborated to present you with one of SOUTH AFRICAS RICHEST PRIZE PURSE SPECIALITY SURF EVENT.

A total offering of over R155k has been allocated and all you have to do is go surf!? There’s a phrase for this and it goes; “Living the dream, baby, living the dream”. Starting now – each month there will be 2 winners… Namely, The Beating of the Round and the King of the Round. Taking any one of these honours will score you a phat selection of BEER, BOS & SURF ACCESSORIES, and the intrepid lensman will get hooked up with a hamper of BEER, BOS & HURRICANE MERCH.

Our esteemed judges return to referee the mayhem and we’re stoked to welcome the globally renowned group of Paul Canning, Alan Van Gysen, Greg Emslie, Ettiene Buys and Jonathan Paarman back to the fray. We wish them good luck over the 7 months ahead in determining the 7 finalists who will go toe to toe to secure the ultimate prize. And, when the dust has settled, our Striped Horse Challenge winners will walk, no glide, away with prizes to the tune of:

Winning Surfer:

CASH WINNINGS of R50 000

RETURN TICKET TO HAWAII valued at R30 000

SURFBOARDS & ACCESSORIES worth R40 000

Overall Winners:

SEASONS BEATINGS takes home R10 000

BEATINGS PHOTOGRAPHER receives R5 000

PHOTOGRAPHER of the Winning Surfer takes home R20 000

There’s talk of some fun events happening across the country at all of our surf capitals of Cape Town, Jeffreys Bay, Durban and East London consisting of sick movie edits, snacks, beer, and giveaways. Be on the lookout for announcements.

One last thing… All waves surfed and filmed from January 1st, 2018 are very much eligible. We know there have been some firing swells so far and urge you to submit your clips to stand a chance of winning this incredible specialty surf event. This is an open party and everyone’s invited – the only requirements are that you’re a South African citizen, your wave was ridden in Southern Africa (Mozambique through Namibia) and that you CHARGE HARD! Good luck out there troopers.