Steven Sawyer wins World Longboard Champs

South African Steven “Steezy” Sawyer has just taken out the 2018 WSL World Longboard Championship at the Taiwan Open of Surfing in clean, 2-to-3 foot waves at Jinzun Harbour. Sawyer came up against Longboarding legend Kai Sallas in an incredible 25 minute Final.
Sawyer, who is a proven shortboard surfer as well having competed in the 2017 J-Bay Open Championship Tour event as a Wildcard, was competing on a board shaped by his father that seemed to suit the waves of Taiwan perfectly.
“My dad has been shaping me, incredible boards recently and they worked so well all event. This is my second time to Taiwan and it is such an amazing place with amazing waves, I think it’s the best surf trip I have ever done — Now it’s become even more special for me.”
Heat 1: Steven Sawyer (ZAF) 16.10 DEF. Kai Sallas (HAW) 15.10Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship Men’s Semifinal Results:
Heat 1: Steven Sawyer (ZAF) 16.10 DEF. Taylor Jensen (USA) 12.96
Heat 2: Kai Sallas (HAW) 15.80 DEF. Cole Robbins (USA) 15.10Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship Men’s Quarterfinal Results:
Heat 1: Steven Sawyer (ZAF) 14.76 DEF. Tony Silvagni (USA) 12.94
Heat 2: Taylor Jensen (USA) 14.23 DEF. Harley Ingleby (AUS) 13.57
Heat 3: Kai Sallas (HAW) 16.33 DEF. Edouard Delpero (FRA) 12.83
Heat 4: Cole Robbins (USA) 14.67 DEF. Antoine Delpero (FRA) 12.36