Spirit of Winter – Part II

Calvin Thompson has been man on a mission. Travelling the country in search of cranking surf and shredding surfers to compliment. Spirit of Winter II is a continuation from, you guessed it, Spirit of Winter I. And it features a bouquet of your fave KZN surfers enjoying the fruits of an early morning session at a perfectly lined up super bank. There’s even a cheeky appearance from your deputy commish, Trav Logie, showing he still owns a mean backhand whip.

Spirit of Winter – Part II from Lines on Vimeo.