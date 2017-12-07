 
Spirit of Winter – Part II

  • by zigzag

Calvin Thompson has been man on a mission. Travelling the country in search of cranking surf and shredding surfers to compliment. Spirit of Winter II is a continuation from, you guessed it, Spirit of Winter I. And it features a bouquet of your fave KZN surfers enjoying the fruits of an early morning session at a perfectly lined up super bank. There’s even a cheeky appearance from your deputy commish, Trav Logie, showing he still owns a mean backhand whip. 

 

Spirit of Winter – Part II from Lines on Vimeo.

