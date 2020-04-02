SNEAK PEEK – 44.3

Just before surfing was banned and we were all confined to our homes to flatten the Coronavirus curve, Zigzag had just gone to print on our new issue!

And now we can deliver that issue to you, at home!

Either as a single copy of the latest issue for R100 bucks.

Or a yearly subscription for just R380. Get it while it’s FRESH!

Take a sneak peek of what’s waiting for you in the pages of Zigzag 44.3

BANYAK DREAMING

Michael February, Alex Knost and Harry Bryant strike and score on an epic boat trip deep into the heart of the Banyak Islands. Turning their backs on conventional boards and conservative thinking, three of surfing’s most expressive characters return with the gold. Open the treasure chest and tuck right in.

ALL IN. THE RISE OF MATT MCGILLIVRAY

Every generation has its competitive beast, a surfer who refuses to lie down until the job is done. It took J-Bay’s Matthew McGillivray five years of focused determination to qualify for the WCT. He asked the hard questions, overhauled his surfing, equipment and re-engineered his entire approach. Cyle Myers gets the full story.

UNDONE. THE LAURA ENEVER STORY

Laura Enever is not just a pretty face. She charges some of the heaviest slabs in the world. The former WCT surfer no longer plies her trade chasing heat wins, nowadays Laura’s focus is on tackling waves that’ll make your hair stand on end. Legendary big wave maestro, Tom Carroll shares her story.

A DECADE OF THE DONKEY

We dive deep into what it is that makes one of the heaviest lefts in the world bite and kick. Seasoned Zag lensman Alan van Gysen has spent a decade documenting the Donkey. He knows what it takes to bring it roaring to life, as well as the threats that could ruin the world’s thickest, longest barrel for good.