SNEAK PEEK – 44.2

Whether you’re a competitive beast, new to the brine, a surf industry heavyweight, corporate weekend warrior or slot somewhere in between, here’s hoping your 2020 is off to a great start and that if the resolutions are out the window, you’re at least getting some waves.
Here at Zag, we’re committed to making the best damn surf mag in Africa and beyond. Whatever it takes to get it done, our resolve is to be the unfiltered voice of SA surfing and all it stands for. If that means getting stung by the occasional blue bottle, or a run in with an out of control goat boat, so be it. Happy 2020, we’re stoked you’re on board.
BROMTAJ
Celebrated big wave charger Matt Bromley knows all about the heaving slabs, pitching beach breaks and ever changing elements that shape the life of a Cape Town surfer. Taj Burrow, however, is a stranger to the region. Join Bromdog as he shows off his backyard to the iconic Aussie ripper, who saddles up for his first rodeo in the Deep South.
HOME IN HAWAII
Professional Saffa surfers have been making regular pilgrimages to Hawaii for decades. But the latest crop seem to be feeling right at home along the Seven Mile Miracle. Join us for a photographic examination of team Saffa’s most recent Hawaiian adventure. Pull in, they’ve left the door wide open.
THE THROWBACK KING
Joel Tudor is an original. He’s open about where he sees surfing going and the people and organisations who bring it to the masses. Tudor is all about inclusivity, not the exclusivity that shuts the door on event participation. If the WSL is a stadium rock band with a big budget, Joel is the street busker. Andy Davis enjoys an audience with one of surfing’s most outspoken thought leaders.
AS ABOVE, SO BELOW
Photography is highly subjective. Which qualities elevate one shot to A-grade status, whilst another is dumped in the trash bin? Photgrapher Ben Thouard knows a thing or two about what it takes to capture those magical moments that happen when a wave breaks, and the sacrifices that come with it. Will Bendix zooms in on the man and his work.
1 Comment
Love your magazine paper envelope design , would love to know who the illustrator is and hot o contact him for a design project.
Thanks & Regards
Joao