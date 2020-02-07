SNEAK PEEK – 44.2

Whether you’re a competitive beast, new to the brine, a surf industry heavyweight, corporate weekend warrior or slot somewhere in between, here’s hoping your 2020 is off to a great start and that if the resolutions are out the window, you’re at least getting some waves.

Here at Zag, we’re committed to making the best damn surf mag in Africa and beyond. Whatever it takes to get it done, our resolve is to be the unfiltered voice of SA surfing and all it stands for. If that means getting stung by the occasional blue bottle, or a run in with an out of control goat boat, so be it. Happy 2020, we’re stoked you’re on board.

BROMTAJ

Celebrated big wave charger Matt Bromley knows all about the heaving slabs, pitching beach breaks and ever changing elements that shape the life of a Cape Town surfer. Taj Burrow, however, is a stranger to the region. Join Bromdog as he shows off his backyard to the iconic Aussie ripper, who saddles up for his first rodeo in the Deep South.

HOME IN HAWAII

Professional Saffa surfers have been making regular pilgrimages to Hawaii for decades. But the latest crop seem to be feeling right at home along the Seven Mile Miracle. Join us for a photographic examination of team Saffa’s most recent Hawaiian adventure. Pull in, they’ve left the door wide open.