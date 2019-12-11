 
1 day ago 1 day ago

SNEAK PEEK – 44.1

  • 1 day ago
  • by zigzag

Surfing is a game of chance. Decisions you make in the water will significantly impact the rest of your session. Left or
right? Around the barrel or straight through it? Closeout drop wallet hack or kick out? There is no time for option paralysis. Decide on your course of action and follow-through.

Surfing, like life, is all about making choices and hoping you’ve made the right one. Some work out for the better, others surprise you and some are just plain bad luck. Here’s to those choices and what goes with them.

 

ROCK: A SURFER’S PHOTO FEATURE

The bedrock of what we do will always be built around surfers. We are ground zero. Fashion and fads come and go but it’s surfers that run the show. Here are some of the best, sharing moments we can all relate to. Pull into our Photo Feature on page 18.

 

PAPER: STILL HERE

Don’t believe the hype. The death of print has been vastly overstated. Paper will always beat screen when showcasing surfing. Pages don’t need wi-fi and there’s an unhurried simplicity to turning them without an online audience looking over your shoulder. Nick Carroll investigates why surf mags have not just survived but are starting to thrive.

SCISSORS: DROPPING THE WALLET

Surfing used to be almost wholly funded by fashion, they owned the show, but times and trends they are a-changing. Now, new brands and influencers want a cut. Where are we now and what does the future hold? Craig Jarvis cuts no corners to bring us the answers.

 

COMBO NATION

The winner of the Zag Monster Combo project get a healthy order of large swell, served up on a perfect reef pass at Sozinhos Lodge on Asu Island, Indonesia. Team Zag were on board to capture all the barrels, Bintangs, backgammon and everything in between. Join Matthew McGillivray and Beyrick De Vries for an A-Grade trip that delivered gold.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

1 Comment

  1. Joao
    15 December, 2018 at 5:57 pm · Reply

    Love your magazine paper envelope design , would love to know who the illustrator is and hot o contact him for a design project.
    Thanks & Regards
    Joao

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *