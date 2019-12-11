SNEAK PEEK – 44.1

Surfing is a game of chance. Decisions you make in the water will significantly impact the rest of your session. Left or

right? Around the barrel or straight through it? Closeout drop wallet hack or kick out? There is no time for option paralysis. Decide on your course of action and follow-through.

Surfing, like life, is all about making choices and hoping you’ve made the right one. Some work out for the better, others surprise you and some are just plain bad luck. Here’s to those choices and what goes with them.

ROCK: A SURFER’S PHOTO FEATURE

The bedrock of what we do will always be built around surfers. We are ground zero. Fashion and fads come and go but it’s surfers that run the show. Here are some of the best, sharing moments we can all relate to. Pull into our Photo Feature on page 18.

PAPER: STILL HERE

Don’t believe the hype. The death of print has been vastly overstated. Paper will always beat screen when showcasing surfing. Pages don’t need wi-fi and there’s an unhurried simplicity to turning them without an online audience looking over your shoulder. Nick Carroll investigates why surf mags have not just survived but are starting to thrive.

SCISSORS: DROPPING THE WALLET

Surfing used to be almost wholly funded by fashion, they owned the show, but times and trends they are a-changing. Now, new brands and influencers want a cut. Where are we now and what does the future hold? Craig Jarvis cuts no corners to bring us the answers.



COMBO NATION

The winner of the Zag Monster Combo project get a healthy order of large swell, served up on a perfect reef pass at Sozinhos Lodge on Asu Island, Indonesia. Team Zag were on board to capture all the barrels, Bintangs, backgammon and everything in between. Join Matthew McGillivray and Beyrick De Vries for an A-Grade trip that delivered gold.