SNEAK PEEK – 43.8

This issue is rightfully, all about you. The fellow Zag reader. There are many reasons people read Zigzag, and no matter what the end result is, whether it’s to dive straight into the lush photo features, bone-up on new travel destinations, engage with a researched profile on a world tour surfer, or to get some expert advice on the hard goods (boards, fins, wetsuits, leashes, accessories) by tapping straight into the source with in-depth analysis and insights from Mzansi’s leading shapers and industry leaders.

So this one’s for you, our reader. We hope you enjoy turning the pages as much as we did filling them with authentic and original South African surf stoke, packaged purposefully, with you in mind.

ZIGZAG READER SURVEY 2019

We put our Reader Survey out there and close to 600 of you hit us up with your views on the state of the Mzansi surfing nation. Dive in and take a closer look at the types of waves we like to share, the boards we ride, our favourite SA surfing experiences and all the important moments that matter to you, the saffa surfer.

DIE PRO VAN PELLSRUS

Joshe Faulkner didn’t have the typical start to his competitive surfing career. He broke the mould with a talent that rose above the streets of Pellsrus and was honed in the waters of nearby Kitchen Windows. Here’s the story of the 2019 SA Surfing Champion.

READER STORIES: BIG CITY SURFER

Balancing spreadsheets with water time as a corporate surfer in Hong Kong, Daniel Beatty knows how to do both.

READER STORIES: DAY OF THE SOLDADO

When the swell finally arrives at a heavy secret spot, these guys were ready and waiting to capture it all.

READER STORIES: PLEASURE & PAIN

Saving lives in the water and fixing broken bodies on land is part of the practice for Doctor Phil Chapman.

READER STORIES: RESIN DRENCHED

Wonder Meyer has always been close to the ocean and the art of board building. Its had a deep impact on her creativity.