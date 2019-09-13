49 mins ago
SNEAK PEEK – 43.7
If there’s no instruction manual for life, then you can be absolutely certain there ain’t one for surfing. There’s not a hope in hell you’ll be able to make sense of all this by means of a quick YouTube tutorial or a TedTalk. There’s only one way you’re going to unlock the ‘how’ of surfing, and that’s trial and error, my friend. But just like slotting in with a crew who are better than you and finding a mentor to help you push your envelope and tackle bigger waves, we can all lean on the experience of others. You just need the desire to get better. That’s the spirit of Zag’s ‘How To’ Issue.
Cover Image – Alan van Gysen
HOW TO SURF
From how to become a pro, what to look out for when choosing the perfect surf cab, what it takes to nail a cover shot, charge big waves and how to date a surfer, let Zag show you how to do the things you love about surfing… better.
HOW TO MAKE A SURF FILM
Everyone thinks they can make a surf film, until they try. This is how the experts do it, what it means to them, the sacrifices made and lessons learnt along the way. Find out what happens behind the scenes as SA’s best surf filmmakers call the “action”.
HOW TO READ A SURF CHART
Legendary swell forecaster and meteorological soothsayer Steve Pike shows us how to make sense of a swell chart, which details to look out for and how to not fall for the hyperbole and hype so that when it’s good, you’re on it.
HOW TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE
From solving the plastic pollution crisis to empowering communities to face their challenges and share the stoke, meet the heroes who are using surfing to tackle some of the biggest problems we face.
1 Comment
Love your magazine paper envelope design , would love to know who the illustrator is and hot o contact him for a design project.
Thanks & Regards
Joao