 
49 mins ago 49 mins ago

SNEAK PEEK – 43.7

  • 49 mins ago
  • by zigzag

If there’s no instruction manual for life, then you can be absolutely certain there ain’t one for surfing. There’s not a hope in hell you’ll be able to make sense of all this by means of a quick YouTube tutorial or a TedTalk. There’s only one way you’re going to unlock the ‘how’ of surfing, and that’s trial and error, my friend. But just like slotting in with a crew who are better than you and finding a mentor to help you push your envelope and tackle bigger waves, we can all lean on the experience of others. You just need the desire to get better. That’s the spirit of Zag’s ‘How To’ Issue.

Cover Image – Alan van Gysen 

HOW TO SURF

From how to become a pro, what to look out for when choosing the perfect surf cab, what it takes to nail a cover shot, charge big waves and how to date a surfer, let Zag show you how to do the things you love about surfing… better.

 

 

HOW TO MAKE A SURF FILM

Everyone thinks they can make a surf film, until they try. This is how the experts do it, what it means to them, the sacrifices made and lessons learnt along the way. Find out what happens behind the scenes as SA’s best surf filmmakers call the “action”.

HOW TO READ A SURF CHART

Legendary swell forecaster and meteorological soothsayer Steve Pike shows us how to make sense of a swell chart, which details to look out for and how to not fall for the hyperbole and hype so that when it’s good, you’re on it.

HOW TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE

From solving the plastic pollution crisis to empowering communities to face their challenges and share the stoke, meet the heroes who are using surfing to tackle some of the biggest problems we face.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

1 Comment

  1. Joao
    15 December, 2018 at 5:57 pm · Reply

    Love your magazine paper envelope design , would love to know who the illustrator is and hot o contact him for a design project.
    Thanks & Regards
    Joao

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *