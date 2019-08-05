SNEAK PEEK – 43.6

Traveling is never easy. For starters, unless you’re a trustafarian or professional surfer, riding on your sponsor’s dime, money is hard to come by. This issue is a stoked out testament to travel, the role it plays in the surfing lifestyle and, more importantly, where it takes us. And remember, no matter the hardships you endure to earn that boarding pass or the hours of graft it takes to fill up the tank for an epic road trip, you owe it to yourself to travel. For travel is the surfer’s birthright. This issue is dedicated to the traveler in each and every one of us. Buckle up and enjoy the ride.
GREAT SA ROAD TRIPS
Whether you’ve clocked 50 trips and counting or about to buckle up for your first rodeo, nothing beats a classic road trip in search of waves. We get behind the wheel for a closer look at Mzansi’s iconic surfing road trips and why they fill the stoke tank.
SAFFAS ABROAD
We touch down with 4 Saffas going big on the global stage. From West Africa to Indo via Australia and Tahiti, we check
in with Twiggy, Mikey Feb, Matt Bromley and Richie Sills for the lowdown on their surf travels and what makes their chosen destinations so damn good!
MOZAMBIQUE MERIDIAN
Hitch a ride with a crew of female surf stars as they take the time to connect, trade waves and refine what a girl’s surf trip means in tropical Mozambique. Coral bottom points, colourful local markets and friendly neighbours, it’s all waiting across the border.
TRUE NORTH
New Zealand’s North Island is home to dramatic landscapes, some Hobbits and plenty of damn fine waves. We load up the campervan and explore some of the regions best line ups and breathtaking scenery for a closer look at the Land of The Long White Cloud.
1 Comment
Love your magazine paper envelope design , would love to know who the illustrator is and hot o contact him for a design project.
Thanks & Regards
Joao