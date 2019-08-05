SNEAK PEEK – 43.6

Traveling is never easy. For starters, unless you’re a trustafarian or professional surfer, riding on your sponsor’s dime, money is hard to come by. This issue is a stoked out testament to travel, the role it plays in the surfing lifestyle and, more importantly, where it takes us. And remember, no matter the hardships you endure to earn that boarding pass or the hours of graft it takes to fill up the tank for an epic road trip, you owe it to yourself to travel. For travel is the surfer’s birthright. This issue is dedicated to the traveler in each and every one of us. Buckle up and enjoy the ride.

GREAT SA ROAD TRIPS

Whether you’ve clocked 50 trips and counting or about to buckle up for your first rodeo, nothing beats a classic road trip in search of waves. We get behind the wheel for a closer look at Mzansi’s iconic surfing road trips and why they fill the stoke tank.

SAFFAS ABROAD

We touch down with 4 Saffas going big on the global stage. From West Africa to Indo via Australia and Tahiti, we check

in with Twiggy, Mikey Feb, Matt Bromley and Richie Sills for the lowdown on their surf travels and what makes their chosen destinations so damn good!