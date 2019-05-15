SNEAK PEEK – 43.4

In this issue, we celebrate the experts and artisans whose skill and dedication has helped to shape this thing we love to do. Like the shapers who consider every angle of your board, or the wild oues who chase down destructive cyclone swells in search of perfect waves!
And if sliding down apartment sized waves in search of international glory (or a difficult time at the bottom of the ocean), gets your blood going, we got you covered!! So this one’s for the specialists, those who’ve clocked their 10 000 hours several times over, ladies and gents, Zag presents the ‘Craft Issue’ (43.4).
THREE’S A CHARM
Winning isn’t easy. Winning big is infinitely harder. Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker, South Africa’s most celebrated Big Wave ambassador has World Title no3 on the mantle piece. We get inside his head to discover just how crafty the man is at closing the big deals.
SHAPE OF THE NATION
Behind every great board, is a man in a mask. Without the shaper, the ride has no beginning. This craft has literally shaped an industry. We take a closer look at where the surfboard is going, the design philosophies that will thrust them forward and materials that will change the game for the better.
CHASING CYCLONES
When a Mozambican cyclone makes landfall, most people run for the hills. Not this bunch. Meet those who are prepared to roll the dice, the ones with a grip on the science and a firm handle on what makes makes this cyclone rich coastline, really tick. Their craft could well be your reward.
TALES OF A JETSKI
Imagine looking at the last 15 years of South African big wave exploration from the perspective of the Jetski? At the centre of all those seismic sessions a humble little Honda F12 got the surfers in and out of trouble. This is her story.
1 Comment
Love your magazine paper envelope design , would love to know who the illustrator is and hot o contact him for a design project.
Thanks & Regards
Joao