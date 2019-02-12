 
2 days ago 2 days ago

SNEAK PEEK – 43.2

  • 2 days ago
  • by zigzag

Breaking Bad, the crime issue is about to hit shelves across Mzansi. Building off an original theme, Issue 43.2 packs a punch. So grip yourself a copy and dive headfirst into the folds of text as we bring you stories from surfings underbelly. Littered with beautiful imagery there is no shortage of stoke and gobsmack. Get ready to take a walk on the wilder side of print media as we look into stolen boards, delinquents, surfing without a leash, poachers, mercenaries, thieves and surf judges. 

Tales of Whoa!!

Five stories of surfing vice, to keep you from meandering too far from the straight and narrow. From gunshot wounds to surfing without a leash.

The Rock is a Hard Place

Winter in Hawaii is where the average professional surfing career is held up to the light, analysed and appraised. This winter was no different.

Jury and executioner

Judging professional surfing is a thankless task. Sometimes they get it wrong and the world neither forgives nor forgets. Take a tour through some of surfing’s most shocking injustices.

Pancho Villa & The Perlemoen Trail

Join us for a wild tale of a cowboy loving poacher, smokkeling perlemoen between Long Beach, Sunset and Dunes, slap bang in the middle and right under the noses of the Kommetjie surf scene.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

1 Comment

  1. Joao
    15 December, 2018 at 5:57 pm · Reply

    Love your magazine paper envelope design , would love to know who the illustrator is and hot o contact him for a design project.
    Thanks & Regards
    Joao

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *