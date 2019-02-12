SNEAK PEEK – 43.2

Breaking Bad, the crime issue is about to hit shelves across Mzansi. Building off an original theme, Issue 43.2 packs a punch. So grip yourself a copy and dive headfirst into the folds of text as we bring you stories from surfings underbelly. Littered with beautiful imagery there is no shortage of stoke and gobsmack. Get ready to take a walk on the wilder side of print media as we look into stolen boards, delinquents, surfing without a leash, poachers, mercenaries, thieves and surf judges.
Tales of Whoa!!
Five stories of surfing vice, to keep you from meandering too far from the straight and narrow. From gunshot wounds to surfing without a leash.
The Rock is a Hard Place
Winter in Hawaii is where the average professional surfing career is held up to the light, analysed and appraised. This winter was no different.
Jury and executioner
Judging professional surfing is a thankless task. Sometimes they get it wrong and the world neither forgives nor forgets. Take a tour through some of surfing’s most shocking injustices.
Pancho Villa & The Perlemoen Trail
Join us for a wild tale of a cowboy loving poacher, smokkeling perlemoen between Long Beach, Sunset and Dunes, slap bang in the middle and right under the noses of the Kommetjie surf scene.
