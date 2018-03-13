 
SNEAK PEEK – 42.3

Yeew, just like that we are more than halfway through March. The year is flying by, it could partly be due to the stella surf that has hit our shores or it could be due to the general stoke that South African surfing is drumming up. You might have your own reasons, but one thing is for sure, this year is shaping up to be one for the books. Fancy a surf trip but are currently unable to make that happen? Well then, Zag has you covered, live vicariously through the stories and photos found between the pages of our latest travel issue and get frothing for your next spontaneous adventure to unexplored locations.  

Tales From The Pit:

There’s no coming back from a surf trip into the unknown without a story to tell, and they’re often gritty. Like these two true surf stories as told by the explorers themselves. 

 

 

So Long, Berguitta:

Thanks to cyclone Berguitta, Durban pumped for a week straight in January. But it wasn’t only the east coast that cooked; Exhibit A-K-Bay are on display in this issues’ photo feature.

 

First Responders:

Who discovers all these epic secret spots we’re told about? Well, most of them are found by just a few surf photographers. Meet three among the most adventurous. 

 

Wetsuit guide:

With the cold season on its way, unless you’re already braving the cold Atlantic, take a look at the latest pieces of surfing tech and turn the pages of the latest wetsuit guide. 

 

 

