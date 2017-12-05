SNEAK PEEK – 42.1

Summer has arrived and holiday makers from all round the interior of our country have begun to frequent a beach near you. The dreaded easterlies have arrived and we are about to enter the doldrums of the surfing season. But my man, don’t let that get you down brother. We have just put together a wonderful publication to lift your mood.

In this episode we invited the great Nick Carroll, the Oprah Winfrey of the journalistic surf world, to write us a piece on the changing tides of the WSL. Now if you don’t know about Nick Carroll, lets just say he’s the man. An extremely knowledgable man concerning the surf industry, and he knows things you and I had no idea about.

Dive in and let the blazing Summer sun warm your skin and the cool Summer waters wash away your sins.

Much love,

Zigzag.

Feature: The Surfer’s Corner – Since 1919

Looking back at the rich 98-year history of surfing in Muizenberg, and the original Surfer’s Corner.

Feature: The Kindness of Strangers

With the WSL set to roll out Plan B next season, the great Nick Carroll investigates their tenure in charge of professional surfing, the kind of stranger funding the tour and Kelly’s wave pool – the invention predicted to sink or save the whole show.

Feature: The Big Boogie

Why all the hate? And where’d they all go? Kimball Taylor takes an investigative look at our bodyboarding brethren.

Feature: Atlantis Rising

Exploring the garden island of São Miguel, Azores with South Africa’s QS campaigners.

Feature: A Koel Collection

Pull into the Koel Bay studio of Morné Laubscher, the Boland lensman that keeps Zag’s pages flush with breathtaking images from his home stretch.

Cover: Rudy Palmboom / ©: Crawford