Sneak Peek – 41.7

5 ROUNDS WITH BROMDOG

Matt Bromley gives the blow-by-blow on five heavyweight waves. Useful info if you want to take up the challenge yourself.

TIMELESS

Your backstage pass to the 2017 Corona Open J-Bay – the event you’ll be telling your grandchildren about.

SHAAP SHAAPA wicked selection of images from Zag’s prized collection.

SWALLOWING THE ANCHOR

The Malherbe’s have always felt the most free living aboard their yacht, but they’ve swallowed the anchor and settled on land – surrounded by sick waves, of course.

WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE

Jurassic Park with waves, is how you could describe Gabon’s Loanga National Park. That’s according to three adventurous Frenchmen, who pedaled their fat bikes along the coast in search of endless lefts.