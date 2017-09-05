Sneak Peek – 41.7

Hasn’t it been a superb winter thus far? Waves have been firing from Elands Bay to the KZN/Mozam border. And our surfers and photographers haven’t skipped a beat. In this issue we take a look at the ‘Timless’ J-Bay event, we go 5 rounds with Bromdog in the ring, we drop the anchor like its hot with the Malherbe’s, we explore endless lefts in Gabon, we included a filthy collection of our finest images and we’ve thrown in a Boarshort, Bikini and Sandal Guide for good measure.
Much Love,
Zigzag
5 ROUNDS WITH BROMDOG
Matt Bromley gives the blow-by-blow on five heavyweight waves. Useful info if you want to take up the challenge yourself.
TIMELESS
Your backstage pass to the 2017 Corona Open J-Bay – the event you’ll be telling your grandchildren about.
SHAAP SHAAPA wicked selection of images from Zag’s prized collection.
SWALLOWING THE ANCHOR
The Malherbe’s have always felt the most free living aboard their yacht, but they’ve swallowed the anchor and settled on land – surrounded by sick waves, of course.
WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE
Jurassic Park with waves, is how you could describe Gabon’s Loanga National Park. That’s according to three adventurous Frenchmen, who pedaled their fat bikes along the coast in search of endless lefts.
SUBSCRIBE:
Avoid a trip to the store and small talk at the counter by getting your mag delivered to your mailbox first. Simply sign up for a subscription HERE.