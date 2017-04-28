SNEAK PEEK – 41.4

After you’ve sipped on your coffee and flipped through the pages, we guarantee that Zag issue 41.4 will leave you with a higher state of stoke.

Like always, the new issue is packed full of the raddest images captured by SA’s best surf photographers, plus articles worthy of your attention.

For example; Get the lowdown from our recent trip to southern Sri Lanka; Check out the best photos and the story behind the epic surf Cyclone Enawo sent Durban’s way in March; Take a tour of Noordhoek charger Deen Hill’s indigenous garden; and read ‘Think About It’ on page 84, where the authors delve deeper into the subject of women in the lineup and the positive effects negative ions (found abundantly in our surf zones) have on our bodies and minds.

Featured on the cover is Durban charger, Davey van Zyl, captured excellently during Cyclone Enawo by Luke Patterson.

So without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what’s inside the new issue.

***

FEATURE: AWEHNESS

Hanging out with enviro-conscious Hoek shredder, Deen Hill, in his cosy green corner of the Cape.

***

FEATURE: SHACKS IN THE CITY

A-Grade images from the spectacular surf Cyclone Enawo funnelled Durban’s way in March, plus the story behind the swell.

***

TRAVEL: SWIPE RIGHT

Southern Sri Lanka looks nice. Swipe right with the Saffa crew as the scope out the surf scene around Midigama.

***

FEATURE: BY THE NUMBERS

Breaking down Twiggy Baker’s 2016/17 BWWT title-winning season.

***

FEATURE: THINK ABOUT IT

The positive effects of negative ions, and are women getting an equal share in the lineup? Two short stories worth pondering.

***

