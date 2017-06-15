SNEAK PEAK – 41.5

Fear of missing out. Fear of the future. Fear of your spine moulding into your office-chair. Or fear of the mammoth wave about strike down upon your cranium. We all have fear. But we could all do with a little less of it…

On the cover of the new Zigzag 41.5 we have big wave charger, Mike Schlebach photographed by Nic Bothma. If charging through Sunset Reef like bones are made of granite isn’t daunting enough, then flip the page to find the raddest images captured by SA’s best surf photographers and articles that’ll plunge you into the great unknown (and of course the surf regulars you love). So kick off the square-toes and take a walk through our Corporate Salty Evolution feature. How did we get from barrels to briefcases!?

Since there’s no turning back now, keep flipping the pages and take a globe trot with five South African surf nomads living abroad. If you’re starting to feel homesick, head back to the motherland and take a trip from the east to west coast of SA with The Penguin & The Octopus. Maybe you’ll be the one to decide which coast is better? Since we’re making big decisions now, flip over to our Something Sustainable feature and be inspired by the surf-assassins who’ve committed to “going green”. Where better to end this evolutionary journey than in the warm arms of Hawaii. Here you can overcome your fears with Hawaiian charger Keala Kennelly and be reminded of the unbreakable surf spirit buried deep within us all…

This month’s issue goes out to the fearless ones. To the ones that said f*ck it – I’m going surfing!

Have no FOMO and get your hands on the new Zigzag Issue 41.5 out now!

FEATURE: THE SALTY CORPORATE EVOLUTION

A light-hearted look at the transformation many of us make once we’ve made the transition from student or grom to working professional.

FEATURE: NOMADS

Introducing five globe-trotting Saffas, who despite calling SA ‘home’, spend large amounts of their time abroad.

TRAVEL: THE PENGUIN & THE OCTOPUS

The great South African surfing battle. But which one is better, SA’s east or west coast?

FEATURE: SOMETHING SUSTAINABLE

Investigating more enviro-friendly alternatives to the traditional polyurethane / polyester resin construction of our boards.

FEATURE: OVERCOMING FEAR

With Hawaiian charger, Keala Kennelly.

