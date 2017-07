Slater Breaks His Foot Surfing Boneyards

Kelly Slater has just broken his foot free surfing Boneyards. The Greatest of All Time was enjoying a free surf out at the top of Supertubes formally known as Boneyards, when he took off on a wide set, highlined it for what felt like an eternity, before casually pulling into a closeout barrel. Kelly was then helped up the beach by bystanders and rushed off to hospital in Port Elizabeth.

Image: Maarten Van de Velde