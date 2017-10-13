Slade Prestwich / Seasons

We haven’t heard much from Slade Prestwich in a while, but after watching his latest edit, it’s safe to say his surfing is still as relevant as ever before. A pleasure on the eyes, Slade surfs with power and intention, blitzing the lip hard, and when he occasions to set the fins free, it’s void of flickiness. The music though, well em, jah. Maybe not as relevant as his surfing. But who cares when you’re doing surfing like that.

Cover Image: Shot Bru / Jody Main Ballie

Slade Prestwich / Seasons from Coffee Kush on Vimeo.