Sisonke Surf Club Locker Room Burned Down

Sisonke Surf Club is a fantastic organisation that was started by Alvin Mtatshi as a means to get more African kids in the water and nurture them regardless of their level. It is all about empowering and motivating the youth, to push development surfing and give them life skills. The frothed out groms travel from near and far to get in the water, many being from underprivileged backgrounds.

In the early hours of the morning the storeroom in which all the boards, wetsuits and rashvests were kept, was burned to the ground at Trafalgar Beach in what is suspected to be arson.

“The boys got there at around 7 am after the fire was put out and waited for the police to come so that they can open up a case and investigate what actually happened,” said Alvin “They reckoned that you could smell petrol very strongly, the fire was most probably started by petrol. The community has been really helpful over there.”

An estimated 20 – 30 boards, wetsuits, leashes and rash vest have been destroyed. Should you wish to donate any items then please contact Alvin on 083 259 8557 or email Calvin Bradley at calvin@zigzag.co.za