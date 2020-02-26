Sign Up Here for the Rolling Retro 2020

Now on 11 years of being Cape Town’s most popular surf event, the Rolling Retro returns for 2020. The team at Vudu Surf has curated even more classic surfboards and a collection of 100 Retro Boards will be on display and of course available for competitors to surf. Entry is R300 to surf in a heat, with one of the surfboards from the collection and includes the collector’s one-off event T-shirt. There will also be giveaways all day long, great retro music and ice cold beers!

Registration on the day will start at 8 AM with surfing beginning at 9 PM. Before the end of the day we will see the chosen locals and Pro surfers put on a display of incredible surfing before we hit prize giving along with the sunset session. The event will close 1 hour after sunset.

Please note that no alcohol will be sold to Under 18’s and ID will be requested at the bars. We also ask that you return your cups, don’t leave rubbish on the beach and refrain from smoking.

The dates for the event are:

Sunday 15th March

Sunday 29th March (Backup Date)

Download the entry form right here –> Rolling Retro Entry Form 2020

Divisions:

Open Men’s and Ladies

Groms

Bodysurf

Bodyboard

Kneeboard

Waveski (Must be pre-1995)