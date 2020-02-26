 
19 hours ago 19 hours ago

Sign Up Here for the Rolling Retro 2020

  • 19 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Now on 11 years of being Cape Town’s most popular surf event, the Rolling Retro returns for 2020.  The team at Vudu Surf has curated even more classic surfboards and a collection of 100 Retro Boards will be on display and of course available for competitors to surf. Entry is R300 to surf in a heat, with one of the surfboards from the collection and includes the collector’s one-off event T-shirt. There will also be giveaways all day long, great retro music and ice cold beers! 

@franksolomon captured in motion by @sean_a_thompson

Registration on the day will start at 8 AM with surfing beginning at 9 PM. Before the end of the day we will see the chosen locals and Pro surfers put on a display of incredible surfing before we hit prize giving along with the sunset session. The event will close 1 hour after sunset. 

Please note that no alcohol will be sold to Under 18’s and ID will be requested at the bars. We also ask that you return your cups, don’t leave rubbish on the beach and refrain from smoking. 

The dates for the event are:

Sunday 15th March 

Sunday 29th March (Backup Date)

Download the entry form right here –> Rolling Retro Entry Form 2020

 

Divisions:

Open Men’s and Ladies

Groms

Bodysurf

Bodyboard

Kneeboard

Waveski (Must be pre-1995)

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *